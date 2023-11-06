The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the preliminary answer key for the post of Junior Legal Officer (JLO) Exam 2023 today, November 6. Eligible candidates can download their answer keys from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC JLO exam was conducted on November 4 and 5 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. The Commission aims to fill up a total of 140 JLO vacancies. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to raise objections against the released answer key from November 8 to 10 (upto 12.00 PM) by paying a fee of Rs 100 per question.

Here’s the official answer key notification by RPSC.

Steps to download JLO answer key 2023

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the notification for JLO model answer key Select the paper (eg Paper I, Paper II, Paper III and Paper IV) and click the link The answer key for the selected paper will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference Raise objections (if any)

Direct link to download RPSC JLO Paper I answer key.

Direct link to download RPSC JLO Paper II answer key.

Direct link to download RPSC JLO Paper III answer key.

Direct link to download RPSC JLO Paper IV answer key.