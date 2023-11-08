The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the combined National Level Ph.D entrance exam 2023 today, November 8. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their answer keys and raise objections on the official website phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in.

The NTA Ph.D entrance exam 2023 was conducted from October 26 to 31 at various exam centres in different cities across India in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The NTA Ph.D entrance Test was conducted as a national level entrance exam for admissions to Delhi University (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU).

“The candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹ 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a processing fee (non-refundable). This facility is available from 08 November 2023 to 10 November 2023 (up to 11:00 PM),” reads the official notification.

Here’s the NTA PhD entrance notification.

Steps to download answer key 2023

Visit the official website phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in Login using your application number and other credentials Now click on ‘View/Challenge Answer key’ NTA PhD entrance exam answer key will appear on screen Check the answer key and download a copy Raise objections (if any)

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.