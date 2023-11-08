The BAR Council of India (BCI) has re-extended the application deadline for the All India BAR Exam (AIBE). Eligible candidates can now register for the exam on the official website allindiabarexamination.com till November 10. Applicants can make changes to their application forms till November 12.

The All India BAR Exam is now scheduled to be conducted on December 3 and the admit cards are scheduled to release between November 25 to 30. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on November 26.

Here’s the revised AIBE 18 schedule.

Steps to register for AIBE 18 exam 2023

Visit the official website allindiabarexamination.com Once live, click on the AIBE XVIII registration link Register and login to apply Fill out the form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.