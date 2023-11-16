Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the final selection list of the Computer Based Type Test (Skill Test) for the post of Election Assistant (Junior Scale). Candidates can download their results from the official website jkssb.nic.in.

The JKSSB Election Assistant Skill Test was conducted from February 14 to March 16, 2022. Shortlisted candidates appeared for a written test followed by a certificate verification process earlier this year. The final selection list is based on the merit of the candidates who appeared for all stages of the recruitment process. The Election Assistant Skill Test result was declared in January 2023.

The result merit list contains the application number, name and category of the shortlisted candidates.

The JKSSB recruitment drive is being conducted for 110 posts of Election Assistant (Junior Scale), (Chief Electoral Officer, J&K) under the Election Department, UT Cadre under Advt 04/2020.

Steps to check JKSSB Election Assistant result 2022



Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the final selection list for “the post of Election Assistant (Junior Scale), Election Department, advertised vide Advertisement Notification No. 04 of 2020 Dated. 16.12.2020”

The JKSSB Election Assistant result will appear on the screen

Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JKSSB Election Assistant result 2022.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.