The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the final answer key for the Post Graduate Trained Teacher Competitive Examination (PGTTCE 2023) today, November 29. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website jssc.nic.in.

The exam was conducted from August 18 to September 10, 2023. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 3120 vacancies. The provisional answer key was released on September 21 and objections were invited till September 26. No objections will be encouraged against this answer key.

Steps to download PGTTCE answer key 2023

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the PGTTCE 2023 final answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to PGTTCE answer key 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.