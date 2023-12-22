Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the admit card for the posts of PGTs in Various Subjects (Physics, Chemistry, Economics, Biology, Hindi, English, Commerce, History, Mathematics). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website hpsc.gov.in.

As per the notification, the exam for the subjects Physics, Chemistry, Economics, Biology, Hindi, English, and Commerce will be held on December 30 which earlier was scheduled to be held on December 16. The tests for History and Mathematics will be conducted on December 31. Earlier, the test was scheduled to be held on December 17, 2023.

Here’s the examination schedule 2023.

Steps to download PGT admit card 2023

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the PGT admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download PGT admit card 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.