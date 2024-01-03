The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the exam schedule for the various posts including Sub Inspector, Patwari, Inspector, and Deputy Inspector/Equivalent. Candidates can download the exam schedule from the official website jkssb.nic.in.

The exam for the post of Deputy Inspector/Equivalent and Sub Inspector posts are scheduled to be conducted on March 3 and March 10. The exam for Inspector post will be held on March 17, and the written exam for the Patwari will be held on March 31, 2024.

“The exact dates along with the schedule for downloading admit cards shall be notified separately in due course of time. This is an advance notice for the information of concerned candidates,” reads the notification.

Here’s the exam schedule for various posts.

Steps to download admit card 2023

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link for SI, Patwari, Inspector, and Deputy Inspector/Equivalent posts Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

