The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the online registration window for the Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2024 tomorrow, March 6. Eligible candidates must submit their registration forms on the official website dbt.ntaonline.in by 5.00 PM tomorrow. The application correction window will open from March 8 to 9, 2024.

The GAT-B exam will be conducted on April 20, 2024. The Computer Based Test (CBT) for GAT-B and BET will be conducted from 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM. The admit card release date will be announced later.



Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) is a National Level Entrance Examination for admission to the Department of Biotechnology supported Post Graduate Programme in Biotechnology and allied areas in participating Institutions (GAT-B) and for award of DBT – Junior Research Fellowship (DBT-JRF) for pursuing research in frontier areas of Biotechnology (BET).

Here’s the official notification.

Here’s the Information Bulletin.

Application Fee Examination General (UR)/ OBC-(NCL)/ EWS SC/ST/PwD GAT-B Rs 1200 Rs 600 BET Rs 1200 Rs 600 GAT-B & BET (Both) Rs 2400 Rs 1200

Steps to register for NTA GAT-B/BET 2024

Visit the official website dbt.ntaonline.in On the homepage, click on the GAT-B & BET 2024 online application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference