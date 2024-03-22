The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission ( CGPSC ) has announced the State Services Exam 2023 results. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website psc.cg.gov.in .

A total of 3597 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main exam, followed by the physical eligibility test. The Main is tentatively scheduled to be conducted from June 24 to 27, 2024. The Preliminary exam 2023 was conducted on February 11, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 242 vacancies.

Steps to download CGPSC SSE result 2023

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the SSE 2023 result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in a Preliminary exam, a Main exam and a physical eligibility test (PET) based on the post.