The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission ( APPSC ) has declared the results for the Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector exam under supplementary Advt No 08/2023 (in continuation to Advt No 12/2022) today, April 15. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website psc.ap.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 17 vacancies of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector (AMVI) in various zones of the Transport Department of Andhra Pradesh. The APPSC AMVI exam was held at various centres from October 3 to 5, 2023.

The provisional answer key was released on October 11 and objections were invited against the released answer key till October 18. These objections were considered in the preparation of the final answer key which was released on December 5, 2023. This final answer key was used in the calculation of the results.

Steps to download APPSC AMVI results 2023

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Marks for the post of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector’ Key in your applications details and login The marksheet for AMVI exam will appear on screen Check and download a copy of your result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download AMVI marksheet 2023.