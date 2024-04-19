BPSC Agriculture Dept answer key released; download link here
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the provisional answer key for various posts under Agriculture Department, Govt. of Bihar in the last week of April 2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.
The exam was conducted from March 1 to 4, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1051 vacancies.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download Agriculture Dept answer key
Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the answer key link for various posts under Agriculture Department
The answer key will appear on the screen
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to BPSC answer key
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.