The Chandigarh Department of Education has released the admit cards for the Junior Basic Teacher ( JBT ) recruitment exam 2024 today, April 23. Eligible candidates can check and download their admit cards from the official website www.chdeducation.gov.in .

The JBT exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 28 from 9.30 AM to 12.00 noon. The provisional answer keys will be released on April 30, 2024.

Here’s the exam schedule.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 396 Junior Basic Teacher posts in the pay matrix of Rs 9,300-34,800 + Grade Pay Rs 4,200 (Level 5).

Steps to download JBT admit card 2024

Visit the official website www.chdeducation.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Recruitments’ Now click on the link for ‘Notifications on recruitment of JBT 2024’ Go to the link to download Admit card Key in your credentials and login Check and download a copy of the admit card Take a printout for future use

Direct link to download admit card.

Selection Process

Merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained by candidates in the written test and on the basis of the merit list candidates will be called for a document verification process.