The Odisha Public Service Commission ( OPSC ) has released the admit cards for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeons/ Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeons exam under Advt. No. 24 of 2023-24. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website www.opsc.gov.in.

The OPSC VAS exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 28, 2024 in two sessions - 1st Session from 9.20 AM to 12.00 Noon and 2nd Session from 2.00 PM to 4.30 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 539 vacancies.

Steps to download OPSC VAS admit card

Visit the official website www.opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the OPSC VAS admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download OPSC VAS admit card 2024.