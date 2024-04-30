The Odisha Public Service Commission ( OPSC ) has released the provisional answer key of the Veterinary Assistant Surgeons/ Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeons exam under Advt. No. 24 of 2023-24. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website www.opsc.gov.in . Candidates can submit suggestions, if any, within seven days from the release of the answer key.

The exam was conducted on April 28, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 539 vacancies.

Steps to download OPSC VAS/ AVAS answer key

Visit the official website www.opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the OPSC VAS/ AVAS answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference