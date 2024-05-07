The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the advance exam city intimation slips for the upcoming Common University Entrance Test or CUET (UG) 2024 today, May 7. Candidates appearing for the exams on May 15, 16, 17 and 18 can download their city slips from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/ . Earlier, the city slips were to be released on May 5.

The CUET UG exams are scheduled to be conducted between May 15 to 24, 2024. The exam will be conducted in Hybrid mode (Computer Based/ Pen & Paper) in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

“National Testing Agency is conducting the CUET (UG) – 2024 at different location throughout the country (380 Cities) including 26 cities outside India on 15th, 16th, 17th and 18th May 2024 in Pen and Paper mode. This is advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of CUET (UG) – 2024 shall be issued later,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CUET UG city slips

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in On the homepage click on the link to download city slips Key in your credentials and login Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CUET UG 2024 city slip.

About CUET UG 2024

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is being introduced for admission into all UG Programmes in all Central Universities for Academic session 2024-25 under the Ministry of Education (MoE).