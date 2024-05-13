CUET UG 2024 admit cards expected soon; check exam schedule here
Once released, candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the admit cards for the upcoming Common University Entrance Test or CUET (UG) 2024. Once released, candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/.
The exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 15 to 18, 2024. The exam will be conducted in Hybrid mode (Computer Based/ Pen & Paper) in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
Steps to download CUET UG admit card 2024
Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/
On the homepage, click on the CUET UG 2024 admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Meanwhile, NTA has released the CUET UG 2024 examination city intimation slip. Candidates can download their exam city slip from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/.
Direct link to download CUET UG 2024 exam city slip.
About CUET UG 2024
The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is being introduced for admission into all UG Programmes in all Central Universities for Academic session 2024-25 under the Ministry of Education (MoE).
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.