The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) will soon release the admit cards for the upcoming Common University Entrance Test or CUET (UG) 2024 . Once released, candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/ .

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 15 to 18, 2024. The exam will be conducted in Hybrid mode (Computer Based/ Pen & Paper) in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Steps to download CUET UG admit card 2024

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/ On the homepage, click on the CUET UG 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, NTA has released the CUET UG 2024 examination city intimation slip. Candidates can download their exam city slip from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/ .

Direct link to download CUET UG 2024 exam city slip.

About CUET UG 2024

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is being introduced for admission into all UG Programmes in all Central Universities for Academic session 2024-25 under the Ministry of Education (MoE).