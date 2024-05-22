The Haryana Public Service Commission ( HPSC ) has commenced the online application process for the posts of ITI Principal (Group-A)/ (Group-B) in Skills Development & Industrial Training Department today, May 22. Eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official website hpsc.gov.in till June 5, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 98 ITI Principal, of which 7 vacancies are for the ITI Principal (Group A) posts and 91 vacancies are for the ITI Principal (Group B) posts. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notifications below:

Direct link to ITI Principal (Group-A) posts 2024.

Direct link to ITI Principal (Group-B) posts 2024.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category (male candidates) are required to pay a fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to reserved category candidates.

Steps to apply for HPSC recruitment 2024

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Advertisements’ Now click on the link to apply for Advt No 14 of 2024 or Advt No 15 of 2024 Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for HPSC Group A posts 2024.

Direct link to apply for HPSC Group B posts 2024.