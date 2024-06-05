Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the final answer key of the Junior Engineer, TES Gr-V(A) and TES Gr-V(B) Preliminary exam (Advt. No.-09/2023). Eligible candidates can download the final answer keys from the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

The Preliminary exam was conducted on October 8, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 608 vacancies of Junior Engineer (Group B and Group C) in the Public Works Department under Advt No. 09/2023, out of which 400 vacancies are for male candidates and 208 vacancies are for female candidates.

Steps to download JE Prelims final answer key

Visit the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Junior Engineer 2023 final answer key link The answer keys will appear on the screen Check and download the answer keys Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JE (Electrical Engineering) Gr-V (A) 2023 final answer key.

Direct link to JE (Mechanical Engineering) Gr-V (A) 2023 final answer key.

Direct link to JE (Civil Engineering) Gr-V (A) 2023 final answer key.

Direct link to JE (Civil Engineering) Gr-V (B) 2023 final answer key.

Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in (i) Preliminary Examination (MCQ) type carrying 100 marks (ii) Main Examination (Written) type carrying 500 marks (iii) Interview-cum-Personality Test carrying 50 marks.