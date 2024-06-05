TPSC JE Prelims final answer key 2024 released; download link here
Candidates can download the final answer key from the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in.
Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the final answer key of the Junior Engineer, TES Gr-V(A) and TES Gr-V(B) Preliminary exam (Advt. No.-09/2023). Eligible candidates can download the final answer keys from the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in.
The Preliminary exam was conducted on October 8, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 608 vacancies of Junior Engineer (Group B and Group C) in the Public Works Department under Advt No. 09/2023, out of which 400 vacancies are for male candidates and 208 vacancies are for female candidates.
Steps to download JE Prelims final answer key
Visit the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Junior Engineer 2023 final answer key link
The answer keys will appear on the screen
Check and download the answer keys
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to JE (Electrical Engineering) Gr-V (A) 2023 final answer key.
Direct link to JE (Mechanical Engineering) Gr-V (A) 2023 final answer key.
Direct link to JE (Civil Engineering) Gr-V (A) 2023 final answer key.
Direct link to JE (Civil Engineering) Gr-V (B) 2023 final answer key.
Selection Process
The candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in (i) Preliminary Examination (MCQ) type carrying 100 marks (ii) Main Examination (Written) type carrying 500 marks (iii) Interview-cum-Personality Test carrying 50 marks.
