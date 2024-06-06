The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board ( WBJEEB ) has announced the results of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination 2024 or WBJEE 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in .

“Downloadable ‘Rank Cards’ will be available in Board’s websites at www.wbjeeb.nic.in and www.wbjeeb.in from 4.00 pm onwards,” reads the notification. WBJEE 2024 was conducted on April 28th, 2024.

Steps to download WBJEE results 2024

Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in On the homepage, go to Examination—WBJEE Click on the “Rank Card for WBJEE 2024” link Login and check the result Download and take a printout for future reference

Earlier , the board released the final answer key of WBJEE 2024.

