The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the provisional answer keys for the Education Common Entrance Test ( AP EdCET 2024 ). Eligible candidates can download the answer key and candidate response sheets from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in .

The AP EdCet exam was conducted on June 8 from 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM. The preliminary key has been hosted on the official website along with the candidate response sheets. Candidates who appeared for the exam can calculate their probable scores based on the released key.

For increased accuracy and transparency, candidates have been given the opportunity to raise objections (if any) against the released key till tomorrow, June 18 (upto 5.00 PM).

Steps to download AP EDCET 2024 answer key

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link to download Preliminary Answer Key with Master Questions Select the answer key you want to view and download Go to the link to download response sheet/key objections Use your registration details and login to proceed Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download AP EdCET answer key 2024.

Direct link to download AP EdCET response sheets.

Direct link to raise objections (if any).