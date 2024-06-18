The Odisha Public Service Commission ( OPSC ) has released the admit cards for the Odisha Judicial Service Preliminary exam-2023 (Advt. No. 30 of 2023-24). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.opsc.gov.in .

The OJS 2023 Preliminary exam will be conducted on June 22 from 3.00 PM to 4.30 PM. A total of 3173 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the exam. The Commission aims to fill up a total of 34 vacancies, of which 11 vacancies are reserved for women candidates. A total of 3,173 candidates have qualified to appear for the exam across 8 centres in the State.

Steps to download OPSC OJS 2023 admit card

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in Once live, click on the OJS 2023 admit card download link on the homepage Key in your credentials and login to View admit card Check and download a copy of the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to OJS 2023 admit card.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary Written Exam, Main Written Exam, and the Interview round.