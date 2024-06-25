Telangana State Public Service Commission ( TSPSC ) released the admit cards for the post of Hostel Welfare Officers. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website tspsc.gov.in .

The TSPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 549 Hostel Welfare Officer vacancies. The Hostel Welfare Officer exam 2023 is being conducted till June 29, 2024.

Steps to download TSPSC HWO admit card

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link ‘Download Hall Ticket for Hostel Welfare Officers’ Key in your credentials and login to proceed Check and download a copy of the admit card Take a printout for future reference

