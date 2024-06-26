The Telangana State Public Service Commission ( TSPSC ) has released the admit cards for the General Recruitment exam for the posts of Divisional Accounts Officer under Advt 08/2022. Registered candidates can download the admit card from the official website tspsc.gov.in .

The TSPSC Divisional Accounts Officer exam will be conducted on June 30, 2024. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on February 26, 2023.

The TSPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 53 Divisional Accounts Officer (works) vacancies. The selection of candidates for appointment to the posts will be made by Written Examination (Objective Type) by CBRT/ OMR based.

Steps to download TSPSC DAO admit card

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link to download DAO Hall Ticket Key in your registration details and login to proceed Check and download a copy of the admit card on your screen Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download DAO Hall Ticket TSPSC.