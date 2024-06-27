The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations ( CEE ) Kerala has announced the results of the Computer Based Entrance Examination (CBT) for Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical 2024 ( KEAM 2024 ). Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website cee.kerala.gov.in .

The Computer Based Test was conducted from June 5 to 9 at different centres in Kerala, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Dubai.

“The normalized scores secured by the candidates in the Engineering/Pharmacy Computer Based (CBT) Entrance Examination, Kerala-2024 are published in the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can login to their home page through the link ‘KEAM-2024 Candidate Portal’ and then click the menu ‘Result’ to view the Entrance Examination Normalized score,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download KEAM results 2024

Visit the official website cee.kerala.gov.in On the homepage, click on KEAM 2024 - Candidate Portal Key in your credentials and login to proceed Check and download a copy of your results Take a printout for future referencec