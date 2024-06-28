The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education ( APSCHE ) has announced the results of the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test 2024 (AP LAWCET 2024). Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in .

The exam was conducted on June 9 for admission into regular LLB courses (3 year and 5 year) & LLM courses (2 year) for the academic year 2024-2025.

Steps to download AP LAWCET result 2024

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in Click on the AP LAWCET 2024 result, rank card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AP LAWCET result 2024.

Direct link to AP LAWCET rank card 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.