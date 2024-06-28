AP LAWCET result 2024 announced; download link here
Candidates can download their results from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced the results of the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test 2024 (AP LAWCET 2024). Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
The exam was conducted on June 9 for admission into regular LLB courses (3 year and 5 year) & LLM courses (2 year) for the academic year 2024-2025.
Steps to download AP LAWCET result 2024
Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
Click on the AP LAWCET 2024 result, rank card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to AP LAWCET result 2024.
Direct link to AP LAWCET rank card 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.