The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board ( MPESB ) has released the provisional answer key for the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology Diploma Entrance Test (ADDET) 2024 today, July 1. Eligible candidates can download their answer key and raise objections on the official website esb.mp.gov.in .

The exam was conducted on June 27 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM and 3.00 PM and 5.00 PM. Candidates have been given the opportunity to raise objections (if any) against the released answer key using the link on Board’s website. The charge for raising objections is Rs 50 per question.

The entrance exam is held for admissions in Diploma courses in Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology offered in different colleges located in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

Steps to download MPESB ADDET answer key

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ADDET answer key/objection link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Raise objections (if any) Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download/challenge ADDET answer key 2024.