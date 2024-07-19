The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission ( UPSSSC ) will close the online application window for recruitment to the posts of Homeopathic Pharmacists today, July 19. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website upsssc.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 397 posts out of which 79 vacancies are for reserved category candidates.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates should not be below the age of 21 years or above the age of 40 years as on July 1, 2024 to apply for the posts. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Eligibility Criteria: Candidates must have qualified the UPSSSC PET test 2023. They must have completed 10+2 from any recognised University or Board. Candidates must also have qualified atleast a 2 year Diploma in Homeopathic Pharmacy. They must be registered with the Homeopathic Medicine Board of Uttar Pradesh. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

All category candidates have to pay an examination fee of Rs 25 at the time of application.

Steps to apply for Homeopathic Pharmacist posts

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the segment ‘Live Advertisements’ Click on the apply link for the posts of Homeopathic Pharmacists Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Homeopathic Pharmacists.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in the PET Test, Written Test and final interview conducted by the UPSSSC.