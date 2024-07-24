The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission ( MPPSC ) has released the State Services Mains Exam 2024 schedule. Candidates can check and download the schedule from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in .

SSE Mains 2024 will be conducted from October 21 to 26. The registration window will open from August 6 to September 5, 2024. The application correction window will open from August 9 to September 7.

Application Fee

The State’s applicants from SC/ ST/ OBC (non-creamy layer)/ EWS/ PWD category are required to pay a fee of Rs 400, whereas Rs 800 is applicable to all other categories.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 74 vacancies, of which 60 vacancies are for the SSE 2024 and 14 for the SFS Exam 2024.