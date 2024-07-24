MPPSC SSE Mains schedule released; check details here
The SSE Mains 2024 will be conducted in October 2024.
The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the State Services Mains Exam 2024 schedule. Candidates can check and download the schedule from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.
SSE Mains 2024 will be conducted from October 21 to 26. The registration window will open from August 6 to September 5, 2024. The application correction window will open from August 9 to September 7.
Application Fee
The State’s applicants from SC/ ST/ OBC (non-creamy layer)/ EWS/ PWD category are required to pay a fee of Rs 400, whereas Rs 800 is applicable to all other categories.
Here’s the official notification.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 74 vacancies, of which 60 vacancies are for the SSE 2024 and 14 for the SFS Exam 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.