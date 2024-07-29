The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences ( NBEMS ) is likely to release the exam city intimation slip for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate ( NEET PG 2024 ) today, July 29. Once out, candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website nbe.edu.in .

The NEET PG exam will be conducted on August 11 in two shifts.

The test city and test centre communicated in the admit cards issued earlier for NEET-PG 2024 which was to be held on 23rd June 2024 shall no longer be valid.

Steps to download NEET PG exam city slip 2024

Visit the official website natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in On the homepage, click on NEET PG 2024 exam city intimation slip link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference

About NEET PG

The NEET is a national level entrance/eligibility exam for admission to MD/MS/PG diploma courses in various medical institutes in India. NEET-PG is a single-window entrance examination for PG courses. As per the Indian Medical Council Act, no other entrance examination shall be valid for admission into MS/MD/PG Diploma Courses. Those who manage to clear the exam would be granted admissions in more than 350 medical colleges (both govt. and private). The top universities and colleges of India give admissions to PG Medical courses on the basis of NEET PG score.