UKPSC Lecture/ ARO correction window opens; here’s direct link
Candidates can make changes to their forms at ukpsc.net.in till August 27, 2024.
The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has opened the application correction window for the posts of Lecturer/ ARO 2024. Eligible candidates can make changes to their forms at psc.uk.gov.in or ukpsc.net.in till August 27, 2024.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 526 vacancies, of which 525 posts are for Lecturer and 1 for ARO. The applications were invited from July 23 to August 23, 2024.
Steps to make changes to Lecturer/ ARO application form 2024
Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Lecturer/ ARO 2024 application form correction link
Login and make the necessary changes
Save the changes and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Lecturer/ ARO form correction link.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.