The Institute of Company Secretaries of India ( ICSI ) has declared the results of the CS June 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website icsi.edu .

“The online facility for applying for Verification of Marks will be operative from Monday, the 26th August, 2024 from 00:01 hrs till Sunday, the 15th September, 2024 up to 24:00 hrs. The last date of submitting applications for Verification of Marks is 15th September, 2024,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download ICSI CS result 2024

Visit the official website www.icsi.in On the homepage, click on the CS June result 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to ICSI CS result 2024.