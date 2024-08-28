UKPSC Foreman Instructor answer key 2024 released; submit suggestions by Sept 3
Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website psc.uk.gov.in.
Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Government Industrial Training Institute Foreman Instructor Examination 2023 today, August 28. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website psc.uk.gov.in.
Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by September 3, 2024. A fee of Rs 50 per suggestion is applicable. The exam was conducted on August 7, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 37 posts.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download Foreman Instructor answer key
Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in
On the homepage, click on the Government Industrial Training Institute Foreman Instructor Examination 2023 answer key link
The answer keys will appear on the screen
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Submit suggestions, if any
Provisional Answer Key (Automobile).
Provisional Answer Key (Civil).
Provisional Answer Key (Computer).
Provisional Answer Key (Electrical).
Provisional Answer Key (Electronics).
Provisional Answer Key (Mechanical).
Provisional Answer Key (Refrigeration and Air Conditioning).
Direct link to submit suggestions.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.