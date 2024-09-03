The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) has released the Paper 2 schedule for Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2024. As per the notification, the exam will likely be conducted on November 6, 2024.

A total of 16,223 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for Paper II. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1765 vacancies. Earlier, the Commission had notified 968 posts. The JE Paper I was conducted from June 5 to 7, 2024.

Direct link to JE Paper II exam schedule.

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the results of Delhi Police SI, CAPF exam 2024. Applicants can check and download their results from the official website ssc.gov.in.

A total of 83,779 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the PST/ PET round. The PET schedule will be released later. The Paper-I of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPF Exam, 2024 was conducted from June 27 to 29, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 4187 posts of which 125 vacancies are for Male candidates in Delhi Police, 61 vacancies for Female SI candidates in Delhi Police and the remaining 4001 vacancies are for SI candidates in the Central Armed Police Forces.

List of Female candidates qualified for PST/ PET.

List of male candidates qualified for PST/ PET.

List of departmental candidates of Delhi Police qualified for PST/ PET.