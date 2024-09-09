The Staff Selection Commission(SSC) has announced the exam date for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ and Combined Hindi Translators. Candidates enrolled for the exam can check the dates on the official website ssc.gov.in.

The admit card will be tentatively available on the official website 15 days before the exam date.

Exam Schedule

Name of Examination Date of Examination Combined Hindi Translators Examination, 2024(Paper-I) December 9, 2024 Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2024(CBE) December 10 to December 11, 2024

Link to exam date notification.

SSC Steno Recruitment 2024

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the notification for recruitment to the posts of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ posts on 26 July. This recruitment drive aims to fill up approximately 2006 vacancies. For more details related to the exam, candidates can check detailed notifications from the link mentioned below:

Link to Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ notification.

SSC Combined Hindi Translator Recruitment 2024

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the recruitment notification to the Hindi Translators posts on August 2. This recruitment drive aims to fill up approximately 312 vacancies. For more details related to the exam, candidates can check detailed notifications from the link mentioned below:

Link to Combined Hindi Translator notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.