The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the provisional answer key of the ANM Training Selection Test 2024 (ANMTST 2024). Candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by September 10, 2024. A fee of Rs 50 per suggestion is applicable.

“The final "key" (final answer) will be prepared for evaluation by ESB after considering the defective questions in the question paper as well as the online representations received from the candidates. The decision taken by Professional Examination Board Bhopal regarding the final answer will be final,” reads the notification.

The exam was conducted on September 2, 2024. The exam is conducted for admission into MP State Women’s Health Worker Training Centers.

Steps to download ANMTST answer key 2024

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ANMTST answer key 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to ANMTST answer key 2024.