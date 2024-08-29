The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the admit cards for the ANM Training Selection Test 2024 (ANMTST 2024). Candidates can check and download their hall tickets from the official website esb.mp.gov.in .

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 2 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM. The exam is conducted for admission into MP State Women’s Health Worker Training Centers.

Steps to download ANMTST admit card 2024

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ANMTST admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to ANMTST admit card 2024.

Meanwhile, the exam schedule for GNMTST 2024, and Group 3 posts are revised. The GNMTST and Group 3 will be conducted on September 9, and September 19, respectively.

Direct link to the revised exam schedule 2024.