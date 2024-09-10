The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi is likely to release the admit cards for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET 7) 2024 soon. Once out, eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.

The Stage I CBT will be conducted on September 15 and the Stage II examination will be conducted on October 4. The recruitment aims to fill 1487 vacancies.

Direct link to the vacancy details.

Direct link to important dates.

Steps to download NORCET 7 admit card

Visit the official website www.aiimsexams.ac.in On the homepage, click on the NORCET 7 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference