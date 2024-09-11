Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has released the admit card for the Assistant Commandant (Veterinary) interviews. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ssbrectt.gov.in.

The interview will be held from September 18 to October 4 in two shifts — 9.30 AM and 11.30 AM. A total of 307 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview round.

Direct link to Asst Commandant (Veterinary) interview schedule.

Steps to download AC Veterinary admit card

Visit the official website ssbrectt.gov.in On the homepage, click on the AC Veterinary admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AC Veterinary admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.