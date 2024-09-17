The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission ( CGPSC ) will soon close the application correction window post of Professor. Eligible candidates can make changes to their application forms through the website psc.cg.gov.in by September 18.

Candidates will have to pay Rs 500 for correction in the application form. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 595 vacancies.

Steps to make changes to the form

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in Go to the correction link on homepage Fill your details and login Make changes to the correction form Pay correction fee and save application Print the form for future reference

Direct link to fill correction form.

Selection procedure

CGPSC will shortlist candidates based on their applications for personal interviews. A written exam may also be held for screening applicants. For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification.

Link to the official notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.