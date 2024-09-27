Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission ( CGPSC ) has released the final answer key of the Transport Sub Inspector (Tech) 2023 recruitment exam. Eligible candidates can download the final answer keys from the official website psc.cg.gov.in .

The results will be prepared on the basis of final answer key. The exam was conducted on September 1 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 15 vacancies.

Steps to download Transport SI (Tech) final answer key

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Transport SI (Tech) final answer key 2023 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in a Written Test, a Physical Standard/Physical Eligibility Test and Document verification process.