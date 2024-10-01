The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development ( NABARD ) has released the main exam schedule for the Assistant Manager posts 2024. Eligible candidates can download the exam schedule from the official website nabard.org .

The online main exam will be conducted on October 20, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 102 Assistant Manager posts. The Phase I examination was conducted on September 1, 2024.

Steps to download Assistant Manager mains schedule 2024

Visit the official website www.nabard.org On the homepage, go to the Careers Notice tab Click on the Assistant Manager mains exam schedule link The schedule will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Asst Manager Mains schedule 2024.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary exam, Mains exam, Psychometric Test and Interview round.