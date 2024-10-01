The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has started the application window for the Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 (PSTET 2024). Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website esb.mp.gov.in till October 15, 2024. The last date to make corrections in the form is October 20, 2024. Candidates must pay Rs 20 per change made in the application form.

The exam will commence on November 10 in two shifts — 9.30 am to 11.30 pm and 2.30 am to 5.00 pm. The applicants are directed to report between 7.00 am to 8.00 am and 12.30 pm to 1.30 pm for shifts I and II, respectively. Candidates can check more details available in the notification below:

Direct link to the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from the general category will have to pay a fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applied to State’s SC/ ST/ OBC/ EWS/ PwD category candidates.

Steps to apply for MP PSTET 2024

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, go to the latest update section Click on the ‘Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test - 2024’ application link Fill your details to register Fill the application form and pay the application fee Save the application form and print it for future reference

Direct link to apply for MP PSTET 2024.