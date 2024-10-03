The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam timetable for the Indian Forest Services (IFS) mains exams. Eligible candidates can check the exam schedule through the official website upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC conducted the IFS Preliminary Exam 2024 on June 16, and the results were released on July 1. Candidates had to submit the DAF by September 5.

Exam Schedule - IFS Mains Exam Date & Day Forenoon Session (9.00 AM to 12.00 Noon) Afternoon Session (2.30 PM to 5.30 PM) November 24 General English General Knowledge November 25 No paper ( Rest day ) No paper ( Rest day ) November 26 Mathematics Paper-I/ Statistics Paper-I/ Zoology Paper -I Mathematics Paper-II/ Statistics Paper-II/ Zoology Paper–II November 27 Civil Engineering Paper –I / Botany Paper- I Civil Engineering Paper- II/ Botany Paper- II November 28 Agricultural Engineering Paper –I / Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science Paper- I/ Physics Paper- I Agricultural Engineering Paper -II/ Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science Paper-II/ Physics Paper- II November 29 Agriculture Paper- I/ Forestry Paper- I Agriculture Paper- II/ Forestry Paper –II November 30 Geology Paper- I Geology Paper- II December 1 Chemistry Paper- I/ Chemical Engineering Paper –I/ Mechanical Engineering Paper –I Chemistry Paper- I/ Chemical Engineering Paper –I/ Mechanical Engineering Paper –I

Steps to check the IFS Mains exam schedule

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the what’s new tab Click on ‘Examination Time Table: Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2024’ link Check the exam schedule Download and print the exam schedule for future reference

