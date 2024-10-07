The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) has postponed the objection submission deadline against the Combined Graduate Level Exam 2024 provisional answer key due to heavy load on the server. Candidates can submit suggestions, if any, on the official website ssc.gov.in by October 8 up to 6.00 pm. Earlier, the objection submission deadline was October 6, 2024.

“…it has been observed that due to heavy load on the server, the response time of the system is slightly longer. It has accordingly been decided to extend the last date upto which the facility will be live from 06.10.2024 (06:00 PM) to 08.10.2024 (06:00 PM). All other terms and conditions mentioned in the Notice dated 03.10.2024 remain the same,” reads the notification.

Here’s the deferment notice.

The Tier-I examination 2024 was conducted from September 9 to 26, 2024, at different centres nationwide. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 17727 vacancies.

Steps to submit CGL answer key objections 2024

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the candidate login tab Login and check CGL answer key 2024 Download the answer key and take a printout Submit suggestions, if any