The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board ( MPESB ) has announced the results of the ANM Training Selection Test 2024 ( ANMTST 2024 ) today, October 15. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website esb.mp.gov.in .

The exam was conducted on September 2, 2024. ANMTST is conducted for admission into MP State Women’s Health Worker Training Centers.

Steps to download ANMTST result 2024

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ANMTST result 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

