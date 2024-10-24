The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has released the admit card for the Preliminary Online Examination (Objective) exam for Assistant Manager posts. Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website irdai.gov.in till November 6.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 49 Assistant Manager posts. Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download admit card for Assistant Manager Posts 2024

Visit the official website irdai.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Careers - Assistant Manager Recruitment 2024 Fill the details Download the admit card Save the admit card Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download admit card for Assistant Manager Posts 2024.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Phase I (Preliminary exam), Phase II (Descriptive Examination), and Phase III (Interview).