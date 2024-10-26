The Allahabad High Court has invited applicants to make changes to their forms for the recruitment of 3306 Group C and D posts under the Uttar Pradesh Civil Court Staff Centralized Recruitment 2024-25, in the District Courts of Uttar Pradesh. Eligible candidates can make changes to their forms at exams.nta.ac.in till October 27, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 3306 Stenographers, Junior Assistants, Drive, and various Group D posts.

Direct link to the official notification.

Steps to make changes to Group C and D posts

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the Group C, D registration link Login to the portal Make the necessary changes and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference