The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ( ICAI ) has released the admit card for the CA Final November 2024 exams. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.icai.org .

As per the notification, Group I exams will be conducted from November 3 to 7 and Group II examinations will be held from November 9 to 13, 2024. Earlier, the exams were scheduled to start on November 1 and end on November 11. For more details, candidates can check the official notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download admit card 2024

Visit the official website www.icai.org On the homepage, go to the Examinations - September/ November 2024 Click on the Final November 2024 Examination admit card link Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to ICAI CA Final Nov 2024 admit card.