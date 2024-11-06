The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has rescheduled the Chartered Accountants Examination. It will be held on November 14 from 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm at the Examination Centre(s) in Hazaribagh (Jharkhand), Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Ranchi (Jharkhand), Raipur (Chhattisgarh), and Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan).

As per the notification, due to general election to the Legislative Assembly of Jharkhand and Bye – Election to Assemblies Constituencies / Parliamentary Constituencies in other States on November 13, 2024 (Wednesday), the Chartered Accountants Final Course Examination, Group II, Paper – 6, Integrated Business Solutions (Multi-Disciplinary Case Studies) scheduled to be held on November 13, 2024 (Wednesday) in Hazaribagh (Jharkhand), Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Ranchi (Jharkhand), Raipur (Chhattisgarh) and Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan) stands re-scheduled and the examination in the said paper shall now be held on November 14, 2024 (Thursday) at the same timing(s) i.e. 2 pm to 6 pm and at same Examination Centres.

The admit card for the examination has already been released and will also be valid for the revised dates. For more details, candidates can refer to the official exam reschedule notification.

Steps to download admit card 2024

Visit the official website www.icai.org On the homepage, go to the Examinations - September/ November 2024 Click on the Final November 2024 Examination admit card link Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

