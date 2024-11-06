The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has released the admit card for the National Means Cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) examination. Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website bseh.org.in.

The examination is scheduled to be held on November 17, 2024, from 11.00 am to 2.00 pm. The examination will be held in two parts which consist of — the Mental Ability test (MAT) and the Scholastic Ablitulty test (SAT). Both exams consist of 90 marks and the qualifying marks are 36. The qualifying mark for the SC/OBC/PwD category is 29 marks.

The candidates can also make changes to their application form from November 11 to 17. For more details, candidates can refer to the official detailed prospectus.

Direct link to the official detailed prospectus.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website bseh.org.in On the homepage, go to the admit card link Fill your details Save the admit card and print it for future reference

Direct link to the BSEH NMMS admit card.